Sunlight Air relocates primary hub to Mactan Cebu International Airport

SUNLIGHT Air officially relocated its primary hub at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Sunlight Air chief operating officer Ryna Brito-Garcia said in an interview after their inaugural ceremony at MCIA on Wednesday, that it officially relocated its hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to MCIA with the launching of its inaugural flight from Cebu to Siargao.

Launching its hub in Cebu opens the options for Cebuanos to travel domestically at a competitive price point and services from existing airlines in the country.

“With the coming of a new player, we could offer the passengers of Cebu, competitive prices so that travel could be more accessible,” Brito-Garcia said.

Brito-Garcia said that the airline has been operating for five years as a local boutique airline that first launched in the middle of the Global Pandemic.

It sits in between a full-serve airline and a budget airline, and it currently offers daily flights from Cebu to Siargao, Manila, and Busuanga (Coron).

Brito-Garcia that the airline is soon to open flight routes from Cebu to Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Caticlan (Boracay) in the middle of the year.

During the launching ceremony, Sunlight Air was welcomed by the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the Lapu-Lapu City Government, and the Department of Tourism. (EHP)