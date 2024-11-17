Sunny days ahead in Metro Cebu, Central Visayas as ‘Pepito’ weakens

RESIDENTS in Metro Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas can look forward to fair weather over the next two to five days, as the weather bureau reports no low-pressure areas (LPAs) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) or its vicinity.

Weather specialist Joseph Gerald Merlas told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, that sunny weather is returning this week as Super Typhoon Pepito (Man-yi) is expected to weaken.

“No LPAs or typhoons are expected in the next two to five days. We haven’t observed any vortices or circulations. So, generally fair weather conditions can be expected,” Merlas said.

Wind and sea conditions remain favorable, with light to moderate winds and calm seas. However, Merlas noted a moderate to high chance of localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers across Central Visayas in the coming days.

Northern Cebu was earlier placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Saturday, Nov. 16, due to Pepito, which disrupted travel and stranded passengers at Hagnaya Port bound for Bantayan Island. The Cebu Port Authority also canceled multiple sea trips due to the severe weather.

The wind signal for northern Cebu was lifted early Sunday, with no further gale warnings or travel suspensions anticipated, Merlas said.

Second landfall

Pepito made its first landfall on the coast of Catanduanes on Saturday night, Nov. 16.

The super typhoon then made its second at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, this time in the vicinity of Dipaculao, Aurora in Luzon, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pepito was expected to further weaken as it moves over the West Philippine Sea due to the incoming northeasterly wind surge, said Pagasa.

As of 2 p.m., Pepito was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa.

Pepito is the fourth typhoon to hit the country in less than two weeks, and it is the 16th tropical cyclone to affect the country this year.

Merlas said one or two typhoons are still expected to enter the PAR before the end of the year. / DPC, LMY