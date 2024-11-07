Suns beat Heat for 6th in a row

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 18 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 15-point deficit Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, PH time) to defeat the Miami Heat 115-112 and extend their winning streak to six games.

The Suns trailed 79-64 in the third quarter but finished the period on a 15-3 run to cut the Heat’s lead to three.

Neither team could take control in the fourth, but Durant’s jumper from the free-throw line with 16 seconds to play gave Phoenix a four-point lead.

Devin Booker had 22 points and nine assists for Phoenix (7-1), which has won its last five games by six points or fewer. Booker made one of two free throws with 4.8 seconds to go, giving the Heat a chance, but Miami failed to get a shot off before time expired.

Grayson Allen scored 12 points and Tyus Jones matched Booker with nine assists for the Suns.

Tyler Herro led the Heat (3-4) with 28 points. Reserve forward Haywood Highsmith scored 19 and Jimmy Butler added 15. Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Adebayo was just 5 of 21 from the field, and three of his baskets were dunks.

The Suns committed 16 turnovers that led to 20 Miami points.

Bradley Beal’s 3-pointer put the Suns ahead to stay at 106-103 with 3:52 to play. Beal didn’t score in the first half and was in foul trouble. He finished with seven points.

The Suns’ 7-1 start matches the best in franchise history, equaling three previous seasons (1980-81, 2000-01, 2009-10).

Clippers 110, 76ers 98

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Norman Powell scored 26 points — his seventh straight game with 20 or more — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-98 in Paul George’s return to face his

old team.

George had 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting and seven rebounds in 24 minutes for the Sixers in his second game of the season. He’s on a minutes restriction since a left knee injury delayed his season debut.

James Harden added 18 points, four rebounds, and six assists for the Clippers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also had 18 points for the Sixers. Caleb Martin had 14 points and Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds.

The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who is serving a three-game suspension for shoving a Philly sports columnist. He’s due to return on Tuesday, although he has yet to play this season because of a knee injury.

“I think that it’s really too bad, right? I don’t really want to get into the way people behave but I’m not sure either person was right,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said before the game when asked about the incident. “Everybody’s got a job to do and both sides need to do it better, right?”

The Clippers dominated the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 94-72 on Amir Coffey’s 3-pointer off Powell’s pass.

The Sixers dropped to 1-6, with their lone win coming in overtime against Indiana. Since then, they’ve lost four in a row.

The Clippers improved to .500 at 4-4 while waiting for Kawhi Leonard to make his season debut. He’s nursing inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, the same issue that forced him out at times last season.

Sixers starting guard Tyrese Maxey left the game because of right hamstring soreness. He finished with 12 points, one of four Sixers in double figures. He’s led them in scoring five times, including a season-high 45 against the Pacers.

Powell hit five of the Clippers’ 10 three-pointers, the most of anyone in the game.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-99, Atlanta Hawks won 129-116 over New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets beat Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122, Memphis Grizzlies won 131-114 over Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings drubbed Toronto Raptors 122-107, Cleveland Cavaliers won 131-122 over New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets beat Detroit Pistons 108-107, Indiana Pacers defeated Orlando Magic 118-111, Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 118-112, and the Houston Rockets routed the San Antonio Spurs 127-100. / AP