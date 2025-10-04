Suns burn Lakers in preseason game

THE Phoenix Suns spoiled the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason debut with a commanding 103-81 victory on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 (PH time), as stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic watched from the sidelines.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 20 points, while rookie Bronny James added eight, including a three-pointer late in the third quarter—his lone field goal after going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James continues to recover carefully from a minor nerve injury as he gears up for his record 23rd NBA season. Doncic, meanwhile, is easing back into action following a stint with Slovenia in the EuroBasket.

All-star guard Devin Booker top-scored for the Suns with 24 points, while Dillon Brooks impressed in his Phoenix debut, contributing 10 points. Brooks joined the Suns in July as part of the seven-team trade centered around Kevin Durant. / RSC