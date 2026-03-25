Sunshine Cruz reveals battle with myasthenia gravis

ACTRESS Sunshine Cruz revealed that she recently turned down two acting projects as she continues to manage her condition, myasthenia gravis.

In a Facebook post, Cruz shared screenshots of negative comments about her appearance, which she clarified were caused by the illness — not cosmetic procedures.

According to the Mayo Clinic, myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune condition that causes muscle weakness, commonly affecting women under 40 and men over 60. While there is no cure, symptoms can be managed.

“I have myasthenia gravis, that’s why half of my face sometimes droops,” the 48-year-old actress explained.

Cruz also urged women not to be affected by online criticism.

“There is so much power in uplifting one another. You never truly know the battles people are fighting,” she said, adding that her condition is the reason she has stepped back from movies and teleseryes. / TRC S