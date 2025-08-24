SunStar 5, spikers rout Bombo teams

THE SunStar Disruptors leaned on their speed to overpower Bombo Radyo, 56-36, and chalk up their second win in the 2025 Press Freedom Cebu Media basketball tournament at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gym on Sunday, Aug 24.

Graphic designer John Montecillo erupted for 21 points as SunStar improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) slate in the tournament for media practitioners backed by Aboitiz and the CEC management.

The SunStar basketball roster also includes Judge Astillero, Jhon Riel Osmil, Edri Aznar, Richiel Chavez, Jade Laranjo, Robert Aniñon, Rico Ramirez, Jun Mark Villavelez, Earl Kim Padronia, Eric Arreglado, Robert Lim, Lujen Limosnero, Rhenz Narciso, and coach Jun Migallen.

It was a double victory for SunStar as the volleyball team reigned over Bombo Radyo in straight sets, 25-13, 25-12, to keep its unbeaten record intact at 2-0 record in the Cebu Media volleyball tournament.

The winning squad is bannered by Kenneth Torres, Jean Mondoñedo, Robert Aniñon, Jade Laranjo, Pauline Gillera, Hannah Ballespin, Gerramae Villarin, Kerstel Medalle, Denise Codis, Tony Onrejas, and Joshua Solano.

In other basketball games, XFM flexed its muscle in dominating fashion with a 105-25 victory over Brigada, while GMA Kapuso defeated MyTV, 62-53. / RSC