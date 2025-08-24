SunStar beats Bombo Radyo in media cagefest

SUNSTAR Disruptors leaned on their speed to overpower Bombo Radyo, 56-36, en route to second win in the 2025 Press Freedom Cebu Media basketball tournament at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gym on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Graphic designer John Montecillo erupted for 21 points as SunStar improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) slate in the tournament for media practitioners backed by Aboitiz and CEC management.

Part of the SunStar basketball team are Judge Astillero, Jhon Riel Osmil, Edri Aznar, Richiel Chavez, Jade Laranjo, Robert Aniñon, Rico Ramirez, Montecillo, Jun Mark Villavelez, Earl Kim Padronia, Eric Arreglado, Robert Lim, Lujen Limosnero, Rhenz Narciso and coach Jun Migallen.

In the other games, XFM flexed their muscles in a dominating fashion with 105-25 victory over Bridaga; while GMA Kapuso defeated MyTV, 62-53. (RSC)