SunStar Cebu bags ‘Best News Website’ in PPI 2023 Community Press Awards

SUNSTAR Cebu’s commitment to impactful journalism and innovative storytelling has been recognized, as it clinched the “Best News Website” (Visayas) title in the 2023 Community Press Awards by the Philippine Press Institute (PPI).

The award was given on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Manila and received by SunStar Publishing Inc. executive publisher Nestor Ramirez.

For Luzon and Mindanao, the same title was given to Palawan News and Mindanao Times, respectively.

SunStar Davao, sister publication of SunStar Cebu, also bagged two awards Thursday: Best in Photojournalism and Best in Environmental Reporting.

The Freeman won the Best Edited Community Newspaper award in the Daily category, while Sunday Punch won the title in the Weekly category.

SunStar Bacolod, another sister publication of SunStar Cebu, was also named as finalist in the Best in Website (Visayas) category, while SunStar Davao was nominated in Best in Reporting on Migration Issues, Best in Business and Economic Reporting, Best Editorial Page, and Best Edited Community Newspaper under the Daily category.

The PPI is the national association of newspapers in the country. The 2023 Community Press Awards was one of the highlights of its 60th anniversary. / LMY