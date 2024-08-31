SunStar Cebu beats CCTN

SunStar Cebu kept its semifinal hopes alive after defeating CCTN 47, 41-35, in a neck-to-neck quarterfinals battle on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym.

CCTN 47, though, has a lifeline with a twice-to-beat advantage after being the higher-seeded team in the Bracket B quarterfinals.

As of press time, their do-or-die quarterfinal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, XFM Cebu Ka Tropa, dySS/GMA Kapuso and dyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) already advanced to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal games.

XFM crushed Bombo Radyo/dyLA, dyKC, 87-57; dySS/GMA demolished MyTVCebu Kauban, 83-50; and dyHP/RMN outclassed Brigada, 67-43.

The annual Cebu Press Freedom Basketball Tournament is part of the Cebu Press Freedom Week activities.

The winner of the tournament will pocket a cash prize of P8,000. The first runner-up will earn a P5,000 cash award, while the third-place squad will get P3,000.

The other participating teams will receive P1,500 each. / EKA