SunStar Cebu beats CCTN

WIN. The SunStar Cebu basketball team after winning against CCTN 47 in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Eastern College Gym on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Contributed
SunStar Cebu kept its semifinal hopes alive after defeating CCTN 47, 41-35, in a neck-to-neck quarterfinals battle on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week Basketball Tournament at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym.

CCTN 47, though, has a lifeline with a twice-to-beat advantage after being the higher-seeded team in the Bracket B quarterfinals.

As of press time, their do-or-die quarterfinal game is set for Saturday, Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, XFM Cebu Ka Tropa, dySS/GMA Kapuso and dyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) already advanced to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal games.

XFM crushed Bombo Radyo/dyLA, dyKC, 87-57; dySS/GMA demolished MyTVCebu Kauban, 83-50; and dyHP/RMN outclassed Brigada, 67-43.

The annual Cebu Press Freedom Basketball Tournament is part of the Cebu Press Freedom Week activities.

The winner of the tournament will pocket a cash prize of P8,000. The first runner-up will earn a P5,000 cash award, while the third-place squad will get P3,000.

The other participating teams will receive P1,500 each. / EKA

