SunStar Cebu wins 2 awards at PPI’s community press awards

SUNSTAR Cebu won two honors at the 2025 Community Press Awards of the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), taking Best News Website and Best in Photojournalism.
Its sister publication SunStar Davao won Best in Business and Economic Reporting in the daily category.
PPI presented the awards Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Manila.
The Community Press Awards recognize excellence among community newspapers and news organizations across the country.
PPI, the national association of newspapers and online publications, scheduled its events for its 62nd-anniversary from June 4 to 6, 2026. / JGS