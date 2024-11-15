SunStar Cebu wins Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Award

Aside from Padronia, SunStar Pampanga’s Ian Ocampo Flora also won two awards: the Best in Tobacco Product Alternatives Award for his story “From plant to pet: Tobacco leaf extract leads way in new veterinary products,” and Best Agriculture Feature Story-Regional for his “Government worker’s research helps ‘ulang’ industry in CL.”

Padronia said writing the story has reignited a curiosity he had since before he joined the industry: why have the once-abundant tubo fields slowly disappeared?

“I remember visiting my grandparents’ home in Tabogon, Cebu, when I was young. The scenery of vast plantations of sugarcane has been imprinted in my memory, of how it fascinated me, with their tall, grassy, stalks, but sadly, they have become a rarity today,” he said.

Speaking with farmers, Padronia said he has come to understand the immense challenges they face. Cultivating sugarcane is far from easy, and turning a profit is even harder due to the high costs of inputs like fertilizers and the lack of adequate government support.

“I believe that the government has to increase its intervention program to increase productivity and reduce the reliance on importation,” he said.

Winning piece

Padronia’s work did not only give voice to Cebu-based sugarcane farmers; it was also recognized as the “most significant regionally published agriculture news story.”

“The day I was told that I was the winner, I was hesitant to accept the outcome because I knew that I have a lot of things to learn, to improve, and to develop in my craft and career,” he said.

“On the day of the awarding ceremony and upon walking the stage, there is still that hesitation. But, seeing those seasoned and veteran journalists who witnessed me receiving the trophy... they applauded and expressed their appreciation for my work. With this, I felt immense emotion of gratitude to those who believed I could do it,” he added.

Padronia dedicates the award to his partner, mother, brothers, colleagues at SunStar Cebu, his hub officer, fellow reporters, editors, and former editor-in-chief Cherry Ann Lim, who guided him in completing his news report.

As prizes, Padronia brought home an Apple iPad, P50,000 cash, trophy, and Asian trip. / WBS