SunStar dominates MyTV

SunStar Cebu dominated MyTV Cebu, 83-49, to log its victory in Bracket B of the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week basketball tournament on Aug. 23, 2024, at the Cebu Eastern College Gym.

Robert Aniñon led SunStar Cebu with 18 points, while Hexter Zerda added 16.

Jhon Davidon had 17 points in a losing effort by MyTV.

SunStar Cebu bounced back after losing to GMA/dySS Kapuso on the opening day last week.

In the other Bracket B game, GMA remained undefeated with a 68-48 crushing of Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN).

Janry Bohol and Julius Vidal led GMA with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Ricky Candia had 20 markers, and Raymond Deguma added 15 for CCTN.

GMA leads Bracket B with a 2-0 slate, followed by SunStar and CCTN with identical 1-1 records. MyTV sits at the bottom with 0-2.

Meanwhile, defending champion XFM 88.3 Ka Tropa continued its dominance after an 87-47 demolition of Brigada.

Johnley Bayking exploded with 24 points, Morris Mankikis chipped in 18 and Jhayrow Bayking had 14 for XFM.

Marvin Hermos led Brigada with 17 points, while Atty. Juril Patiño added eight markers.

In the other Bracket A game, DyHP/Radio Mindanao Network Kasama outclassed Bombo Radyo/dyKC/dyLA, 72-55.

Eric Tampus had a team-high 25 points for DyHP/RMN, while Nestor Homicillo added 16.

Renante Lada and Jonathan Caballero scored 14 and 1, respectively, for Bombo Radyo/dyKC/dyLA.

XFM is at the top of Bracket A with a 2-0 record, followed by Bombo Radyo/dyKC/dyLA and Brigada with a 1-1 record. Bombo Radyo/dyKC/dyLA is last with 0-2. / EKA