SunStar editors named GMEA winners

CEBU-BASED journalists, digital storytellers and editors, including editors from SunStar Publishing Inc., were among those recognized at the 12th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA@12), which honored regional media practitioners whose work highlighted community issues and digital inclusion.

Held under the theme “#DigitallyForward: One Barangay at a Time,” GMEA@12 recognized 15 journalists and creators whose stories showed how technology and local initiatives are shaping everyday life across the regions.

Among the major honorees were SunStar editors, with Mildred Galarpe, editor-in-chief of SunStar Publishing Inc., named Newsmaker of the Year, while Cristina Alivio of SunStar Davao received Editor of the Year honors.

Several Cebu-based media organizations and journalists also figured prominently in the awards.

In the Integrated News Category, MyTV Cebu and Radyo Pilipinas Cebu placed in multiple categories, while Cebu-based outlets dominated the Online News Report of the Year category. CDN Digital journalist Morexette Marie Erram earned first place for a report on Cebu City’s flooding concerns and placed third for another flooding-related story. The Freeman’s Jonnavie Villa placed second for a report on teacher migration.

Cebu journalists also stood out in visual storytelling. Alan Tangcawan of MyTV Cebu placed first and second in the Photo of the Year category for images documenting flood aftermath and monsoon impact. SunStar Davao photographer Ralph Lawrence Llemit earned third place for a portrait taken during heavy rains.

In the Digital Storytelling Category, Cebu-based writers and creators were among the top winners. Mars Mosqueda Jr. of BusinessNews.ph (Cebu) secured first place for a story on digitalizing sari-sari store operations and second place for a feature on solar-powered water access. Cebu blogger Marjorie Maano of Dakilanglaagan placed third for a piece on Piso WiFi use.

Cebu City was also the setting for several award-winning social media stories. ABS-CBN News journalist Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo earned first place for a video on animal population control in Cebu City and third place for a story on mangrove protection. MyTV Cebu’s Joanne Clarisse Espinosa placed second for documenting a market vendor’s waste-to-fuel invention.

The Globe of Good Story of the Year was awarded to Queenie Grace Joligon of MyTV Cebu for “Paglaum Gikan Sa Basura: Ang Imbensyon ni Benito,” which featured Cebuano inventor Benito Samson and his diesel-from-plastic innovation. Samson’s group, Carbonhanong Alyansa, was also named Featured Community and received a P20,000 grant.

Speaking at the event, Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said the awards recognize how regional media help communities navigate the country’s digital shift.

“We honor journalists and creators who show how digital tools open doors for families, workers and communities,” Crisanto said. “Through GMEA@12, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing technology closer to every home.”

First and second place winners received cash prizes and the UNOSINOTRA GMEA@12 trophy made from sustainable materials, while third place awardees received cash prizes and certificates.