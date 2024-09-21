Cebu

Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom

Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom
REACHING OUT TO FUTURE JOURNALISTS. The guest speaker for the forum Khin Thandar Htay, director for Southeast Asia Women in News, tells students and aspiring journos that while journalism faces significant challenges, its core function of informing the public, holding power of informing the public, holding power to account, and providing credible information remains essential./ Juan Carlo de Vela
Published on
Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom
JOURNALISTS’ PLEDGE. SunStar Cebu journalists pledge to the SunStar Code of Standards and Ethics during the Reaching Out to Future Journalists Forum on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The oath, done 20 years after the first oathtaking in 2004, was administered by Marlon Cabellon, one of the utility personnel of the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School. / LUJEN LIMOSNERO
Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom
LAUNCHING. Nestor Ramirez, executive publisher of SunStar Cebu, introduced to the audience the Junior Journo program, during the Reaching Out to Future Journalists Forum on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School as one of the activities of the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week celebration. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom
RESOURCE PERSONS. Panelists during the Reaching Out to Future Journalists Forum titled “Building Junior Journalists + Ensuring Cyber Safety” are Reina Aureo of Cebu Normal University’s Ang Suga school paper, Nathaniel Flores of Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School, Melanie Ng of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Calvin Cordova of Manila Bulletin, and Carmelle Claire Therese Estenzo of Cebu Archdiocese. / JUAN CARLOS DE VELA
Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom
BANTERING. Question and Answer portion during the Reaching Out to Future Journalists Forum held at the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School Saturday morning, September 21, 2024. / Juan Carlo de Vela

SUNSTAR Cebu launched on Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024, its Junior Journo program in celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Day, coinciding with the 52nd anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s signing of Proclamation 1081, which placed the Philippines under martial law.

The program aims to inspire young individuals to pursue careers in journalism while promoting media literacy among the youth.

The program launch, held at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, coincided with SunStar’s “Reaching Out to Future Journalists.”

Khin Thandar Htay, Southeast Asia director of Women in News, World Association of News Publishers, served as the keynote speaker of the forum.

Htay, in her message, said that while journalism faces significant challenges, its core function of informing the public, holding power of informing the public, holding power to account, and providing credible information remains essential.

Htay was joined by a panel of speakers representing various sectors of Cebu’s community, including Melanie Ng from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Calvin Cordova of Manila Bulletin, Carmelle Estenzo of the Archdiocese of Cebu, Nathanael Flores of Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, and Reina Aureo, editor-in-chief of CNU’s school publication.

SunStar Cebu’s editors, reporters and photographers also took their oath to its Code of Standards and Ethics. / WBS, JPS

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph