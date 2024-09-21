Sunstar empowers youth on press freedom

SUNSTAR Cebu launched on Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024, its Junior Journo program in celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Day, coinciding with the 52nd anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s signing of Proclamation 1081, which placed the Philippines under martial law.

The program aims to inspire young individuals to pursue careers in journalism while promoting media literacy among the youth.

The program launch, held at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, coincided with SunStar’s “Reaching Out to Future Journalists.”

Khin Thandar Htay, Southeast Asia director of Women in News, World Association of News Publishers, served as the keynote speaker of the forum.

Htay, in her message, said that while journalism faces significant challenges, its core function of informing the public, holding power of informing the public, holding power to account, and providing credible information remains essential.

Htay was joined by a panel of speakers representing various sectors of Cebu’s community, including Melanie Ng from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Calvin Cordova of Manila Bulletin, Carmelle Estenzo of the Archdiocese of Cebu, Nathanael Flores of Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, and Reina Aureo, editor-in-chief of CNU’s school publication.

SunStar Cebu’s editors, reporters and photographers also took their oath to its Code of Standards and Ethics. / WBS, JPS