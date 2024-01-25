Cebu

SunStar Eye: 3-day tour of Northern Cebu ends

GRACIOUS WELCOME. Dancers welcome the guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade to Bogo City, the first stop of three-day tour’s final leg on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The tour also visited the towns of Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. /
GRACIOUS WELCOME. Dancers welcome the guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade to Bogo City, the first stop of three-day tour’s final leg on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The tour also visited the towns of Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. / KAISER JAN FUENTES

THE Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade concluded its three-day tour on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, with stops in Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan.

WEAVING BASKET. Rudy Ylanan, 67, shows guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade the proper way of weaving a basket in Tabogon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Tabogon was part of the three-day tour’s final leg, which included stops in Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. /
WEAVING BASKET. Rudy Ylanan, 67, shows guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade the proper way of weaving a basket in Tabogon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Tabogon was part of the three-day tour’s final leg, which included stops in Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
CHOW TIME. Guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade eat their lunch at the C88 Leisure Park in Barangay Dakit, Bogo City, the first stop of three-day tour’s final leg on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. /
CHOW TIME. Guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade eat their lunch at the C88 Leisure Park in Barangay Dakit, Bogo City, the first stop of three-day tour’s final leg on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
CHOOSING PRODUCT. A guest of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade surveys handwoven products in Tabogon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Tabogon was part of the three-day tour’s final leg, which included stops in Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. /
CHOOSING PRODUCT. A guest of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade surveys handwoven products in Tabogon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Tabogon was part of the three-day tour’s final leg, which included stops in Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon and Liloan. / KAISER JAN FUENTES
TUBA ICE CREAM BREAK. Guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade get a taste of tuba ice cream in Borbon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The cold delight is made of tuba or coconut wine, which is popular in the town.
TUBA ICE CREAM BREAK. Guests of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Cebu Escapade get a taste of tuba ice cream in Borbon town on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The cold delight is made of tuba or coconut wine, which is popular in the town. JERRA MAE LIBREA

The Cebu Provincial Government’s tourism program started its first day last Tuesday, Jan. 23, with visits to Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin and Daanbantayan. On the following day, the tour made stops in San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan.

More than 600 guests participated in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour, which was launched in 2004 during the first term of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Provincial Government launched Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, which translates to “Wander Around Cebu,” with the aim of attracting local and foreign tourists to visit the province and contribute to the economic growth of the host local government units.

Northern Cebu
Suroy-Suroy Sugbo

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph