SunStar Eye: 3-day tour of Northern Cebu ends

The Cebu Provincial Government’s tourism program started its first day last Tuesday, Jan. 23, with visits to Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin and Daanbantayan. On the following day, the tour made stops in San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos and Bantayan.

More than 600 guests participated in the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour, which was launched in 2004 during the first term of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The Provincial Government launched Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, which translates to “Wander Around Cebu,” with the aim of attracting local and foreign tourists to visit the province and contribute to the economic growth of the host local government units.