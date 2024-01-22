SunStar Eye: Canlaon, Guadalupe win big time

THE Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and the Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City won big this year, bringing home millions worth of prizes as they were named champions in the Sinulog Festival’s free interpretation and Sinulog-based categories, respectively, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.
Canlaon’s contingent also placed second in the street dancing category, as well as the best in costume and best in musicality awards for free interpretation categories.
Guadalupe’s Banauan Cultural Group, on the other hand, bagged the best in costume award for the Sinulog-based category.