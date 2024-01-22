Cebu

SunStar Eye: Canlaon, Guadalupe win big time

THE Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and the Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City won big this year, bringing home millions worth of prizes as they were named champions in the Sinulog Festival’s free interpretation and Sinulog-based categories, respectively, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

DANCERS from the Pasayaw Festival of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental perform in the street dancing category of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The contingent bagged the first place in the ritual showdown’s free interpretation category. AMPER CAMPAÑA
LUMAD Basakanon’s performers of Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City entertain the crowd in the street dancing category of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The contingent bagged the first prize in the street dancing category. AMPER CAMPAÑA

Canlaon’s contingent also placed second in the street dancing category, as well as the best in costume and best in musicality awards for free interpretation categories.

A PERFORMER takes a break from performing and uses his props to shield himself from the heat during the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. EARL KIM PADRONIA
A BIRD’S-EYE view of the crowd during the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. ARNOLD BUSTAMANTE

Guadalupe’s Banauan Cultural Group, on the other hand, bagged the best in costume award for the Sinulog-based category.

