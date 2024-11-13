SunStar Eye: Cebu City Flower Festival honors farmers

SYMBOLIC FLOATS. The float from Barangay Sirao features a red flower car surrounded by large butterfly wings made of petals, symbolizing the area’s well-known flower farms. The float won second prize in the 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Following the Sirao float was Barangay Binaliw’s float, which was covered in bright yellow flowers. Both floats featured the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA