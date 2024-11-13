SunStar Eye: Cebu City Flower Festival honors farmers
WINNING FLOAT. Barangay Malubog’s colorful flower float shaped like a pig rolls through Cebu City streets during the 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Covered in white, yellow and red flowers, the float won first prize in the float category. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
CEBU City held its 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, celebrating and recognizing farmers from 20 upland barangays for their contributions to local agriculture.
SYMBOLIC FLOATS. The float from Barangay Sirao features a red flower car surrounded by large butterfly wings made of petals, symbolizing the area’s well-known flower farms. The float won second prize in the 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Following the Sirao float was Barangay Binaliw’s float, which was covered in bright yellow flowers. Both floats featured the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
BONBON’S FLOAT. Barangay Bonbon’s colorful float, decorated with flowers, mushrooms and a waterfall design, wins third prize in Cebu City’s 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
The festival, which began in 2010, brings attention to Cebu’s farmers and showcases their flowers and crops, typically cultivated in the city’s mountain villages, according to the Cebu City Public Information Office.
FLOWER QUEEN. The festival queen from Barangay Kalunasan, dressed in intricate attire and surrounded by colorful produce, is named the grand winner in Cebu City’s 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. /
JUAN CARLO DE VELA
EXHIBIT CHAMP. Barangay Adlaon’s rustic booth, filled with bananas, pumpkins, coffee plants and local produce, wins first prize and P60,000 at the Barangay Showcase Exhibit in Cebu City’s 14th Flower Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Highlights
Float competition: Barangay Malubog won first place, taking home P100,000. Sirao and Bonbon placed second and third, winning P80,000 and P60,000, respectively. Consolation prizes of P30,000 were awarded to other participating barangays.
Barangay Showcase Exhibit: Barangay Adlaon won first place (P60,000), with Barangay Pamutan (P50,000) and Barangay Sirao taking second and third (P40,000). Other barangays received consolation prizes of P20,000.
Festival Queen: Barangay Kalunasan’s representative was crowned queen, with Guba and Sirao as runners-up.
What’s next
City Agriculture Department head Joelito Baclayon says Cebu City plans to grow the event in 2025, with more participants and bigger prizes expected. / KAL