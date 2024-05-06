SunStar Eye: CVIRAA: Teaching student-athletes about life

SPORTSMANSHIP. Players from Bayawan City (left) shake hands with players from Lapu-Lapu City after besting the latter in their volleyball secondary men’s match during the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus in Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / ZIKIL OBENZA, ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL CAMPUS JOURNALIST