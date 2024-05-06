Cebu

SunStar Eye: CVIRAA: Teaching student-athletes about life

PLAY ON. Players try to outsmart their opponents during a table tennis match, which is part of the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet, held at the Cebu Technological University Main Campus’s gym in downtown Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. /
PLAY ON. Players try to outsmart their opponents during a table tennis match, which is part of the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet, held at the Cebu Technological University Main Campus’s gym in downtown Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / KIERRA LIM, ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL CAMPUS JOURNALIST

A SPORTING event for student-athletes like the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) serves several purposes. It is not all about winning the gold, and the slot to represent the region in the Palarong Pambansa.

SPORTSMANSHIP. Players from Bayawan City (left) shake hands with players from Lapu-Lapu City after besting the latter in their volleyball secondary men’s match during the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus in Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. /
SPORTSMANSHIP. Players from Bayawan City (left) shake hands with players from Lapu-Lapu City after besting the latter in their volleyball secondary men’s match during the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus in Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / ZIKIL OBENZA, ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL CAMPUS JOURNALIST

CVIRAA, hosted by Cebu City from May 4 to 9, 2024, instructs young student-athletes lessons about life that they can use when they enter the adult world either as a professional athlete or employee in the government or public sector.

PREPARING NOURISHMENT. A member of the delegation from Tanjay City, Negros Oriental prepares food for student-athletes participating in the the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet and teachers at their billeting quarter, the Ramon Duterte Memorial National School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. /
PREPARING NOURISHMENT. A member of the delegation from Tanjay City, Negros Oriental prepares food for student-athletes participating in the the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet and teachers at their billeting quarter, the Ramon Duterte Memorial National School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / AMPER CAMPAÑA

Team sports like basketball, volleyball, football and sepak takraw teach athletes about the importance of teamwork and humility. To get the ultimate goal of winning, players must learn to communicate effectively, collaborate, support each other, and trust their leader. CHARLEN MAE FETILUNA & CHRISLYN GAUDIANO, ANS CAMPUS JOURNALISTS

GROOVY YOUNG ONES. Participants in the dancesports in the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet show off their skills at GMall in Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. /
GROOVY YOUNG ONES. Participants in the dancesports in the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet show off their skills at GMall in Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / CHARLEN MAE FETILUNA & CHRISLYN GAUDIANO, ANS CAMPUS JOURNALISTS

Individual sports like chess teaches players how to rely on themselves, trust their instincts. They must know their strengths and weaknesses to better understand themselves. They must attain self-awareness first before understanding their opponents.

MIND GAME. Chess players concentrate during their match, which is part of the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet, held at University of the Philippines Cebu in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. /
MIND GAME. Chess players concentrate during their match, which is part of the Central Visayas Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet, held at University of the Philippines Cebu in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Monday, May 6, 2024. CVIRAA is held in Cebu City from May 4 to 9. / ZIKIL OBENZA, ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL CAMPUS JOURNALIST

Sports, individual or team, teaches athletes.

Competing in CVIRAA goes beyond winning medals; it teaches student-athletes to respect themselves and their opponents, and to become determined human beings who are ready to face any challenges life throws at them in the future. / KAL

