SunStar Eye: CVIRAA: Teaching student-athletes about life

A SPORTING event for student-athletes like the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) serves several purposes. It is not all about winning the gold, and the slot to represent the region in the Palarong Pambansa.
CVIRAA, hosted by Cebu City from May 4 to 9, 2024, instructs young student-athletes lessons about life that they can use when they enter the adult world either as a professional athlete or employee in the government or public sector.
Team sports like basketball, volleyball, football and sepak takraw teach athletes about the importance of teamwork and humility. To get the ultimate goal of winning, players must learn to communicate effectively, collaborate, support each other, and trust their leader. CHARLEN MAE FETILUNA & CHRISLYN GAUDIANO, ANS CAMPUS JOURNALISTS
Individual sports like chess teaches players how to rely on themselves, trust their instincts. They must know their strengths and weaknesses to better understand themselves. They must attain self-awareness first before understanding their opponents.
Sports, individual or team, teaches athletes.
Competing in CVIRAA goes beyond winning medals; it teaches student-athletes to respect themselves and their opponents, and to become determined human beings who are ready to face any challenges life throws at them in the future. / KAL