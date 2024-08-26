SunStar Eye: Dagitab Festival; shines brightest in Pasigarbo

THE Dagitab Festival of City of Naga snatched the first place in the ritual showdown category of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, an improvement from its third-place finish in the festival’s 2023 edition.
Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival failed to defend its title in this year’s Pasigarbo, falling from first place to second place.
Taking the third spot was Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival.
Toledo City failed to make it to the top 10 of the ritual showdown, after being the second placer last year.
In the street dancing competition, Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival took home the grand prize.
Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival and Barili’s Panumod Festival placed second and third, respectively.
Placing fourth was Consolacion’s Sarok Festival, while the last place in the street dancing competition belonged to Poro’s Panagbagat Festival.
Hailed as Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo Festival Queen was Marie Yasmin Fabian of Carcar City. / KAL