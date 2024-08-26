Cebu

SunStar Eye: Dagitab Festival; shines brightest in Pasigarbo

BEHOLD THE LIGHTS. Dancers of City of Naga’s Dagitab Festival dazzle in their costume adorned with lights during the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. They took home the grand prize for this year’s edition of the Pasigarbo, an annual showcase of festivals from 51 local government units in Cebu Province. Naga’s festival takes place every Dec. 23, and its name comes from the Cebuano word “dagitab,” which means light. /
BEHOLD THE LIGHTS. Dancers of City of Naga’s Dagitab Festival dazzle in their costume adorned with lights during the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. They took home the grand prize for this year’s edition of the Pasigarbo, an annual showcase of festivals from 51 local government units in Cebu Province. Naga’s festival takes place every Dec. 23, and its name comes from the Cebuano word “dagitab,” which means light. / Dagitab Festival; shines brightest in Pasigarbo
Published on

THE Dagitab Festival of City of Naga snatched the first place in the ritual showdown category of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, an improvement from its third-place finish in the festival’s 2023 edition.

FAITH on DISPLAY. Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival takes second place in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is held every Easter Sunday. The term “sugat” refers to the traditional meeting of the risen Christ with the Blessed Virgin Mary, while “kabanhawan” translates to “resurrection” in Cebuano. /
FAITH on DISPLAY. Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival takes second place in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is held every Easter Sunday. The term “sugat” refers to the traditional meeting of the risen Christ with the Blessed Virgin Mary, while “kabanhawan” translates to “resurrection” in Cebuano. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
CARCAR’S CULTURE. The Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City lands in fourth place in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual cultural and religious celebration held in Carcar City on Nov. 24-25. It honors the city’s patron saint, St. Catherine of Alexandria, whose feast day is celebrated on Nov. 25. /
CARCAR’S CULTURE. The Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City lands in fourth place in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual cultural and religious celebration held in Carcar City on Nov. 24-25. It honors the city’s patron saint, St. Catherine of Alexandria, whose feast day is celebrated on Nov. 25. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
MARINE LIFE. Madridejos’ Isda Festival takes the fifth place in the showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival showcases the abundance of marine life in the waters surrounding Madridejos. It coincides with the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which is the patron saint of the town. /
MARINE LIFE. Madridejos’ Isda Festival takes the fifth place in the showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival showcases the abundance of marine life in the waters surrounding Madridejos. It coincides with the feast of the Immaculate Conception, which is the patron saint of the town. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
CITY’S PRIDE. Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu City places third in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is held in honor of the feast of Nuestra Señora Birhen de la Regla (Our Lady of the Rule), which is celebrated every Nov. 21. /
CITY’S PRIDE. Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu City places third in the ritual showdown of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is held in honor of the feast of Nuestra Señora Birhen de la Regla (Our Lady of the Rule), which is celebrated every Nov. 21. / AMPER CAMPAÑA

Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival failed to defend its title in this year’s Pasigarbo, falling from first place to second place.

Taking the third spot was Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival.

Toledo City failed to make it to the top 10 of the ritual showdown, after being the second placer last year.

In the street dancing competition, Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival took home the grand prize.

SOUTHERN DELICACY. Argao’s La Torta Festival takes the 10th place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual celebration held every Sept. 28-29. It showcases the town’s rich cultural heritage and highlights its famous delicacy, “torta,” a traditional baked pastry that has become synonymous with Argao. /
SOUTHERN DELICACY. Argao’s La Torta Festival takes the 10th place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual celebration held every Sept. 28-29. It showcases the town’s rich cultural heritage and highlights its famous delicacy, “torta,” a traditional baked pastry that has become synonymous with Argao. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
TUBA ABOUND. Borbon’s Tuba Festival places seventh in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The town in northern Cebu is known for its tuba, or coconut wine. /
TUBA ABOUND. Borbon’s Tuba Festival places seventh in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The town in northern Cebu is known for its tuba, or coconut wine. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
land of ROSQUILLOS. The Rosquillos Festival of Liloan places ninth in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The Rosquillos Festival is an annual celebration held in honor of the town’s patron saint, St. Ferdinand El Rey. It features a variety of activities that highlight the town’s cultural heritage and its famous delicacy, rosquillos. /
land of ROSQUILLOS. The Rosquillos Festival of Liloan places ninth in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The Rosquillos Festival is an annual celebration held in honor of the town’s patron saint, St. Ferdinand El Rey. It features a variety of activities that highlight the town’s cultural heritage and its famous delicacy, rosquillos. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
SHOWCASING FAITH. Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City takes the sixth place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual celebration coinciding with the feast of St. Joseph the Worker on May 8. /
SHOWCASING FAITH. Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City takes the sixth place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival is an annual celebration coinciding with the feast of St. Joseph the Worker on May 8. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
FISHING PRIDE. Sikoy-Sikoy Festival of San Fernando lands in eighth place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival coincides with the town’s fiesta celebration from May 6-15 each year. It honors fishermen and their way of life while also serving as a public show of devotion to the town’s patron, St. Isidore the Laborer. / A
FISHING PRIDE. Sikoy-Sikoy Festival of San Fernando lands in eighth place in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The festival coincides with the town’s fiesta celebration from May 6-15 each year. It honors fishermen and their way of life while also serving as a public show of devotion to the town’s patron, St. Isidore the Laborer. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
hinulawan. Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival places ninth in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The Hinulawan Festival is an annual celebration held every June 12. This vibrant festival serves as a thanksgiving event dedicated to the city’s patron saint, St. John of Sahagun, and showcases the rich cultural heritage of the area. /
hinulawan. Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival places ninth in the ritual showdown of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The Hinulawan Festival is an annual celebration held every June 12. This vibrant festival serves as a thanksgiving event dedicated to the city’s patron saint, St. John of Sahagun, and showcases the rich cultural heritage of the area. / AMPER CAMPAÑA

Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival and Barili’s Panumod Festival placed second and third, respectively.

Placing fourth was Consolacion’s Sarok Festival, while the last place in the street dancing competition belonged to Poro’s Panagbagat Festival.

Hailed as Pasigarbo Sa Sugbo Festival Queen was Marie Yasmin Fabian of Carcar City. / KAL

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph