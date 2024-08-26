SunStar Eye: Dagitab Festival; shines brightest in Pasigarbo

Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival failed to defend its title in this year’s Pasigarbo, falling from first place to second place.

Taking the third spot was Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival.

Toledo City failed to make it to the top 10 of the ritual showdown, after being the second placer last year.

In the street dancing competition, Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival took home the grand prize.