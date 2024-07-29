Cebu

SunStar Eye: First day of school: A circus of emotions

THE first day of the School Year (SY) 2024-2025 on Monday, July 29, 2024, was a circus of emotions. The images here showed just that.

STUDENTS OF ABELLANA. A large crowd of students from Abellana National School in Cebu City line up to enter the campus and report back to class on Monday morning, July 29, 2024. This photo was taken at 6:50 a.m., but some students started to arrive as early as 6 a.m. / ZHAN FRANCISCO RAMIREZ, JUNIOR JOURNO
TEARS. A kindergartner cries before his classes start at City Central School in Cebu City on Monday, July 29, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
FOLLOW THE TEACHER. A teacher instructs her kindergarteners to fall in line before entering their classroom at City Central School in Cebu City on Monday, July 29, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
A boy cried when he entered a classroom, possibly feeling anxious about being away from his parents. Another boy prayed, with his face looking up to the sky, perhaps beseeching the heavens that he would score good grades and make his mother and father proud.

These two boy and their fellow students will have 182 days of learning, challenges, and fun until April 15, 2025.

RESPECTING THE FLAG. Students line up for the flag ceremony at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City during the opening of School Year 2024-2025 on Monday, July 29, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
FERVENT PRAYING. A boy (in a yellow shirt) turns his head to the sky while praying during the opening ceremony on the first day of classes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on Monday, July 29, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
PARENTAL GUIDANCE. Parents hold the hands of their children as they head to Guadalupe Elementary School for the opening of classes on Monday, July 29, 2024. /
Along the way, they will learn the joy of having friends. They will learn and feel the pain of making enemies, and not making amends. They will feel the love of their good parents and teachers who want nothing but the best for them. / KAL

