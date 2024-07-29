SunStar Eye: First day of school: A circus of emotions

THE first day of the School Year (SY) 2024-2025 on Monday, July 29, 2024, was a circus of emotions. The images here showed just that.
A boy cried when he entered a classroom, possibly feeling anxious about being away from his parents. Another boy prayed, with his face looking up to the sky, perhaps beseeching the heavens that he would score good grades and make his mother and father proud.
These two boy and their fellow students will have 182 days of learning, challenges, and fun until April 15, 2025.
Along the way, they will learn the joy of having friends. They will learn and feel the pain of making enemies, and not making amends. They will feel the love of their good parents and teachers who want nothing but the best for them. / KAL