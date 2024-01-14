SunStar Eye: Sinulog sa Lalawigan

Cebu

Sinulog sa Lalawigan

LEADERS’ TALK. Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia (in orange visor cap) talks to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on the bleachers of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) past 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. It was earlier announced that winners of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan would not be performing in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, Jan. 21. This, as Rama stood pat on his decision to hold the Sinulog Festival at the SRP despite the request of the governor and mayors to hold it at the CCSC. Rama hopes everyone will have a change of heart and join next Sunday’s event.
EIGHTEEN contingents participated in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan, which was held at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2024.

BRIEF RESPITE. Members of the Carcar City contingent take a break after their street dancing performance in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2024.
EXCITED SPECTATORS. People crowd one of the entrances of the Cebu City Sports Center where the ritual showdown competition of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan is about to be held on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2024. /
IMPOSING ORDER. Police officers tell the crowd to move back to ensure they do not block the contingents’ street dancing performance along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City during the Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2024.
Sixteen of the participants included cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Naga, Carcar and Toledo, and the municipalities of Argao, Tudela, Poro, Madridejos, Barili, Tuburan, Samboan, Moalboal, Consolacion and Carmen.

The other two participants were guest contingents Tribu Lumad Basakanon from Cebu City and the dance troupe from Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, which featured Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia dancing the Sinulog.

Sinulog sa Lalawigan
