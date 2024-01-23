SunStar Eye: Suroy-Suroy Sugbo: hearty northern feast

BLESSING. Tourists line up for “patunob,” where those who seek blessings have the image of Sto. Niño de Cebu placed on their heads in Carmen, the third stop on the first day of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. This image from Barangay Luyang is believed to be the “second image” brought by the Spaniards to Cebu, apart from the image enthroned at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in Cebu City. KAISER FUENTES

Cherry Ann T. Lim VISITORS piled into northern Cebu as the three-day “Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade,” the Cebu Provincial Government-organized tourism caravan to 14 towns and one city in the north, began Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. MEMBERS of the Compostela Performing Arts Guild perform the Queseo Festival dance at Cascades Nature Park for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo participants, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. / JERRA MAE LIBREA SAMPLES. Residents greet tourists with product samples of Compostela town’s delicacies, including their famous queseo or carabao milk cheese. / KAISER JAN FUENTES SAROK. Suroy-Suroy participants eat a meal wearing sarok hats given to them in Consolacion town Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. / KAISER JAN FUENTES GIFT. Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado (left) gifts Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia an image of San Narciso, the town’s patron saint, during the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade’s stop in Consolacion on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. / KAISER JAN FUENTES WELCOME DRINK. Residents greet participants of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo with tuba, a Filipino beverage made of coconut sap, on their arrival in Compostela town Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. / Jerra Mae Librea DELICACIES. Suroy-Suroy Sugbo participants try out Compostela town’s delicacies on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. JERRA MAE LIBREA Launched in 2004, the name of the tourism program, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, translates as “Wander around Cebu.” On the first day, participants were set to visit six towns—Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin and Daanbantayan—immersing them­selves in a feast of local delicacies and performances.