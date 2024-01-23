SunStar Eye: Suroy-Suroy Sugbo: hearty northern feast

VISITORS piled into northern Cebu as the three-day “Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade,” the Cebu Provincial Government-organized tourism caravan to 14 towns and one city in the north, began Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Launched in 2004, the name of the tourism program, Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, translates as “Wander around Cebu.”
On the first day, participants were set to visit six towns—Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin and Daanbantayan—immersing themselves in a feast of local delicacies and performances.