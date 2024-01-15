SunStar Eye: Victorious Carcar

THE dancing contingent from Carcar City, southern Cebu placed first in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Grand Ritual Showdown, besting 15 other contingents from Cebu Province.

It took home P3 million in cash prize from the Cebu Provincial Government, plus the P500,000 cash reward courtesy of the Cebu City Government and Sinulog Foundation Inc.

Carcar City also placed second in the street dancing competition, and grabbed the best in costume and musical ensemble awards. Mia Loureen Tamayo of Carcar City won the Festival Queen award.

In 2023, the organizers merged Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan into one competition, which was “One Cebu Sinulog sa Kabataan.”

Carcar City emerged as winner in that event, taking home P500,000. It also won the best in musicality and best in costume categories, and it ranked third in street dancing.