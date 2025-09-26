SunStar, KBP crowned Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom 2025

For the 33rd year of Cebu Press Freedom Week, the community of journalists once again came together in a weeklong celebration of solidarity and dialogue. This year, the week’s curtain-raiser was nothing short of pageantry itself.

On Sept. 20, 2025, bai Hotel Cebu’s Café Corazon was a venue for a glittering stage for the Mr. and Ms. Press Freedom coronation night. Eight contestants representing Cebu’s leading media outlets gamely stepped into the spotlight, not with papers and deadlines, but with gowns and suits that carried the pride of their organizations.

Winners

The program began with a lively opening production number, followed by a playful fun-wear segment that featured creations by Cebuano designer Lemuel Rosos. This was succeeded by an elegant evening wear competition and the nerve-wracking final Q&A round.

Unlike typical pageant questions, this year’s queries were sharp, thought-provoking and reflective of the critical thinking demanded of media practitioners. The contestants had to think on their feet, as they would in a newsroom or out in the field. The segment put a spotlight on the challenges facing the media today making clarity, ethics and accountability more crucial than ever.

At the end of the night, SunStar Cebu’s Joshua Solano was crowned Mr. Press Freedom 2025, while Arvie Veloso of KBP (Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas) Cebu —also a correspondent for SunStar Superbalita Cebu — took home the title of Ms. Press Freedom 2025.

Conviction

In the final Q&A, Veloso was asked about responsible journalism, to which she responded by emphasizing the powerful influence the media holds. “I believe that a journalist has great power and we have great influence and that is to influence the public with the right information that is truthful and ethical,” she said as part of her answer.

Solano, on the other hand, was asked if there is such a thing as a good dynasty. He responded with conviction, saying that laws are in place for a reason, “In this time of misinformation, in this time of intimidation, journalism must be more than just about reporting, it must be a compass. It must guide people through uncertainty with courage, with accountability, and of course, with the grace of press freedom.”

Contestants

The rest of the contestants also shone brightly throughout the evening. Mr. Press Freedom 2025 runners-up included Carl John Griño of The Freeman as first runner-up, Nathaniel James Sandoval of KBP Cebu as second runner-up and Karl Adriane Donal of MyTV as third runner-up. For Ms. Press Freedom 2025, the runners-up were Elaiza Peñaranda of MyTV (first runner-up), Kristin de Dios of The Freeman (second runner-up) and Harmony Dela Cruz of SunStar Cebu (third runner-up).

Partners

