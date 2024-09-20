SunStar launches Junior Journo program

SUNSTAR will launch its Junior Journo program on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Day and 52 years after former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation 1081, placing the Philippines under martial law.

The launch will coincide with SunStar’s “Reaching Out to Future Journalists” forum at Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School.

SunStar Cebu has long been a source of trainers and speakers for journalism training. Nestor B. Ramirez, SunStar’s executive publisher, started the program with a few junior high school students from Abellana National School.

Ramirez emphasized the importance of empowering young voices in journalism, saying: “We believe that the future of journalism lies in the hands of our youth. Through the Junior Journo program, we aim to equip them with the skills and confidence needed to tell compelling stories and uphold the values of truth and integrity in media.”

The program is designed to provide young aspiring journalists with hands-on experience and mentorship from seasoned professionals in the field.

The Junior Journo program will offer students a unique opportunity to cover real events, conduct interviews, and write articles that will be published on SunStar’s various platforms. This initiative is part of SunStar’s commitment to fostering journalistic skills and encouraging youth engagement in media.

The program has already seen eager participation from students across Cebu, eager to learn and contribute. One of the first assignments for the Junior Journos was covering the Palarong Pambansa 2024, where they showcased their budding talents by reporting on various sports events and capturing the spirit of the games.

Junior Journos will also receive training in various aspects of journalism, including news writing, photojournalism, and digital media. Experienced journalists from SunStar will serve as mentors, guiding the young reporters through the intricacies of the profession.

The launch of the Junior Journo program marks a significant step in SunStar’s efforts to build a community of young journalists and promote media literacy among the youth.

Ramirez’s son Zhan Francisco Ramirez, one of the first Junior Journos, captured the “floating power post” along V. Rama Avenue and was overwhelmed with the result of the photo he submitted.

“Makalipay kaayo kay naa diay ko mabuhat even if student pa ko,” Zhan said in an interview with SunStar’s Beyond the Headlines.

Zhan’s post captured the attention of netizens and the government regarding the risk of unattended power and

utility posts. Several other Junior Journos like Russel Tigbao and Zikil Obenza followed Zhan’s enthusiasm and continued to contribute content that matters to the community.

As the program progresses, it is expected to inspire more young individuals to pursue careers in journalism and contribute to a well-informed society.

Meanwhile, journalists and representatives from different sectors will discuss journalism’s relevance in today’s digital media landscape on Saturday.

Khin Thandar Htay, Southeast Asia director of Women in News, World Association of News Publishers, will be the keynote speaker of the forum with the topic: “Is Journalism Still Relevant in Today’s Digital Landscape?”

Htay will be joined by a panel of speakers representing various sectors of Cebu’s community. The panelists include Melanie Ng from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Calvin Cordova of Manila Bulletin, Carmelle Estenzo of the Archdiocese of Cebu, Nathanael Flores of Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School, and Reina Aureo, editor-in-chief of CNU’s school publication.

In the same event, SunStar Cebu’s editors and reporters will also renew their oath to its Code of Standards and Ethics. The last time the Code was signed and sworn was on Feb. 7, 2004. /MVG