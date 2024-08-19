SunStar outlasts DYHP in Media volleyfest

TWO-TIME champions SunStar Disruptors held their nerve to beat DYHP in a grueling three-set match, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12.

The game took place on the opening day of the Cebu Media Volleyball and Basketball Tournaments 2024 at Cebu Eastern College in Cebu City on Sunday, August 18.

From the get-go, SunStar displayed a strong performance, leveraging the serves of Francis June Ygot and the spikes of Denise Codis and team captain Kenneth Torres to build a lead of as much as five points, 10-5.

DYHP, however, responded with equal intensity, narrowing the deficit to two points in the later stages of the first set before SunStar ultimately secured the opening canto, 25-20.

SunStar then started the second set with a big lead, 14-7, but DYHP’s open spiker Leilyn Rabanes rallied in the latter part of the game to edge ahead 20-21 and ultimately won the set, leveling the match.

In the decisive third set, Torres showed excellent prowess from the service line, delivering six consecutive points to give SunStar a 6-0 lead.

Despite DYHP’s efforts to close the gap with a series of attacks and service aces, the final set ended with a service error by DYHP, securing a 15-12 victory for SunStar.

SunStar skipper Torres said he credited the victory to the collective effort of the team.

“I am very happy that we were able to win this game against a strong opponent in the tournament. Everyone contributed their best, and this win was a result of our team effort,” said Torres.

With Torres, Ygot, and Codis in the lineup are Joshua Solano, Jean Mondoñedo, Jerra Librea, and Gerramae Villarin.

SunStar is targeting to make a three-peat in the tournament this year, having previously won the championship in 2022 and 2023.

In the other match on opening day, GMA emerged victorious against MyTV Cebu.

On August 24, SunStar will face CCTN, DYHP will play against GMA, and Mixed Media will clash with MyTV. / KST