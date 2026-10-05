SunStar Publishing Inc. bags 7 recognitions at 2nd CM-CMMA

SUNSTAR Publishing Inc. bagged seven recognitions at the 2nd Cebu Metropolitan-Catholic Mass Media Awards (CM-CMMA) held at SM Seaside City Cebu on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The CM-CMMA is a biennial initiative that recognizes exemplary works of media practitioners and organizations within the ecclesiastical province of Cebu.

The ecclesiastical province encompasses the Archdiocese of Cebu and its suffragan dioceses of Dumaguete, Maasin, Tagbilaran and Talibon.

In the Print/Online Category, SunStar photographer Juan Carlo de Vela won Best in Photojournalism, while SunStar Online Editor Joshua Solano won Best in Feature Writing (Individual) – English.

Superbalita Cebu also won News Writing – Cebuano (Institutional Award), while Guam P. Logroño won Feature Writing – Cebuano (Individual Award) and Atty. Eddie Barrita won Column Writing (Individual Award).

Superbalita Cebu also received a citation for Editorial Cartooning – Cebuano.

In the Digital Category, SunStar Cebu won Video of the Year for its video “Hope Behind Bars: Prisoners Reflect on Holy Week in CPDRC.”

Before the formal awarding ceremony, a Holy Mass led by Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy reminded those present that communication proclaims the truth, gives voice to the oppressed, shares the Good News and delivers news guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Works eligible for the awards were media outputs published, displayed or aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2026. (JGS)