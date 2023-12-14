SUNSTAR QUIZ: December 11, 2023

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on December 11, 2023:

1. What is the name of the topnotcher of the recent Licensure Examination for Teachers-Secondary Level?

2. Where does Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia want next year's Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown Competition be held?

3. How many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel are set to be repatriated on December 11, 2023?

4. When will the clearing operations for the alleged illegal fush pens in Sitio Tubigan, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City take place?

5. Who is the lone candidate for the post of Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president?

6. How much is the estimated worth of illegal drugs that police have seized since Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog became chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in October 2022?

7. What was the sentence meted out to Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog after the court found her guilty of illegal drug possession?

8. How many families are currently occupying the Cebu International Convention Center and are set to be relocated starting May 2024?

9. How much will the Cebu Provincial Government donate if next year's Sinulog is held at the Cebu City Sports Center?

10. How many tree seedlings did the Department of Education 7 plant in various sites in Central Visayas as part of the nationwide tree-planting activity "236,000 Trees-A Christmas Gift for the Children"?

