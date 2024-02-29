SUNSTAR QUIZ: December 18, 2023

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on December 18, 2023:

1. Which church in Manila will be declared a national shrine on January 29, 2024?

2. What year is the National University in Cebu set to open?

3. What sitio in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City was razed by a fire on Tuesday, December 12, 2023?

4. What was the score of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers when it won as champions over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. Season 23 collegiate basketball finals held on Dec. 16, 2023?

5. How much is the budget allocated by the Department of Health (DOH) for the purchase of vaccines for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 2024?

6. Under Administrative Order (AO) 12 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., how much will government employees in the executive branch receive as one-time Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for the fiscal year 2023?

7. What web-based application betting platform did the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) launched on Friday, December 15, 2023 “to provide a safe, modern, convenient and accessible gaming experience to the Filipino people?”

8. Which religious congregation is the subject of Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ House Resolution 884 which aims to look into allegations of large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence and child abuse committed by the group’s leader?

9. How much per kilowatt hour has VIsayan Electric decreased its average electricity rates for the December 2023-January 2024 billing period?

10. Who is the newly elected Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president in Lapu-Lapu City?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor