SUNSTAR QUIZ: December 4, 2023

Here are the questions published on December 4, 2023:

1. How many information technology (IT) parks in Cebu City has Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) proposed to build in the next three to five years?

2. What is the theme of the park which the Mandaue City Government recently opened to the public to mark the start of the holiday season?

3. Which northern town in Cebu will the newest campus of Cebu Technological University be located?

4. What is the name of the doctor who was issued warrants of arrest in connection with the cyberlibel complaints filed against her by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia?

5. How many skywalks along Osmena Blvd. affected by the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project are scheduled to be removed and relocated?

6. What is the name of the dining destination along the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that will be built by Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) and MPT Mobility?

7. How much is the proposed annual budget of the Cebu Provincial Board for 2024?

8. Which city in Cebu will host the first Regional ICT SUmmit and Exhibitions in the Visayas of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DIC)?

9. What is the magnitude of the earthquake that jolted Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur late night of Saturday, December 2, 2023?

10. Who is the president of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. who refuted claims that Cebu City hotels are 80 percent booked for the Sinulog 2024 celebration?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor