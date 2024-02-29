SUNSTAR QUIZ: February 12, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on February 12, 2024:

1. What is the name of the humanitarian rescue K9 dog that helped save the life of a three-year-old girl during the landslide in Barangay Masara, Davao de Oro?

2. What is Cebu City’s inflation rate in January 2024?

3. What case did the police file against the driver of a sports utility vehicle that hit and killed a 23-year-old basketball player in the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024?

4. How many Filipinos were jobless as of December 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority?

5. Which province in Luzon was struck by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024?

6. What project by the Department of Public Works and Highways has Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia instructed to be temporarily stopped pending a “thorough evaluation of the project’s environmental and safety compliance?”

7. Who is the former high-ranking legal luminary who warned against changing the economic provisions of the Philippine Constitution, saying that doing so would result in “more disturbing and serious problems and consequences”?

8. When is National Voter’s Day, as declared by the Commission on Elections?

9. Which senator has called for an inquiry on the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon, a case which allegedly involves a police official?

10. Who is the elected public official who told Sen. Imee Marcos that he apologized because he pitied her, not because of what he said about the senator’s brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

