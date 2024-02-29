SUNSTAR QUIZ: February 19, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on February 19, 2024:

1. From which town in Cebu were the 19th century panels featuring the image of St. Augustine of Hippo that are now displayed at the National Museum of the Philippines allegedly stolen?

2. Where will the vendors at the Ramos Public Market in Cebu City be transferred?

3. Who is the head of the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities of Cebu City who is opposed to the proposal to separate Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines?

4. When was the 100th birthday of Chief Presidential Legal Adviser Juan Ponce Enrile?

5. According to the Department of Trade and Industry, what is the total worth of investments that have materalized from the international trips of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

6. What is the “holy day of prayer and fasting” that coincided this year with the celebration of Valentine’s Day?

7. Which upland barangay in Cebu City is the Divine Mercy Mountain for Prayer and Healing located?

8. Who is the newly appointed acting member of the Home Development Fund (Pag-Ibig) board of trustees, replacing Mylah Roque?

9. What city in Cebu will soon have new tourist attractions, transport, sports, and health facilities?

10. Who is considered as the Philippines’ oldest living mambabatok who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit?

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor