SUNSTAR QUIZ: February 26, 2024

Here are the questions published on February 26, 2024:

1. What word did Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Jose Daluz III use to describe Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama?

2. Who is the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Caceres, Camarines Sur, replacing Rolando Tria Tirona who has retired?

3. In which town in the island province of Bohol did government troops and suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have an encounter on Feb. 23, 2024, which left five NPA rebels and a police officer dead?

4. Who is the Cebu City councilor who has called for the suspension of the civil works for Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project’s packages 2 and 3?

5. How much will the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) lose if minimum wage earners are no longer required to pay the premium rate?

6. Who was the recipient of the posthumous award given by the Cebu City Government during its 87th Charter Day celebration on Feb. 22, 2024?

7. What town in Cebu is among the 75 municipalities from all over the country that will receive P13.3 million in funding “for enhancing local water supply and sanitation services?”

8. How much is the Cebu City Government asking as additional funding for the staging of Palarong Pambansa 2024?

9. What kind of violations topped the causes of jail convictions at the Mandaue City Jail?

10. Based on the adjusted schedule of school activities as announced by Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte, when will academic year 2023-2024 end?

