SUNSTAR QUIZ: February 5, 2024

Here are the questions published on February 5, 2024:

1. Which city in Cebu plans to build a Super Health Center?

2. How much is the Philippines’ outstanding debt as of the end of 2023, according to the Bureau of the Treasury?

3. What media organization shut down its operations on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after operating in the Philippines for nine years?

4. Who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024?

5. Which pain killer did President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. cite as the reason behind former President Rodrigo Duterte’s allegations that he (Marcos) is a drug addict?

6. How much will the Cebu City government allocate for the hosting of Palarong Pambansa 2024?

7. What popular tourist spot and landmark in barangay Busay, Cebu City is set to reopen on Valentine’s Day after it was renovated and redeveloped for about one year?

8. Which municipality in the northerwestern part of Cebu plans to build its own seaport to boost its poultry egg industry, which brings in more than P10 million a month?

9. Who is the head of Inayawan Police Station 7 recently recognized for having the highest Unit Performance Rating in Central Visayas in August 2023?

10. According to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, what are the possible sanctions for drug stores or establishments that refuse to give senior citizens 20% discount on goods and services, as provided for by law?

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor