SUNSTAR QUIZ: January 15, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on January 15, 2024:

1. Which barangay in Cebu City won as grand champion in the Sinulog sa Dakbayan Ritual Showdown?

2. Who is the country’s new Finance Secretary, replacing Benjamin Diokno?

3. Which novel by Jose Rizal will be released by the Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) in the form of a facsimile of its original manuscript?

4. From 367 percent in 2022, what is the country’s jail congestion rate in 2023, as reported by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)?

5. Who is the Prime Minister who met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. recently to improve the Philippines’ and his country’s “cooperation on political and security matters”?

6. Which ID will not be accepted by the Commission on Elections as proof of identity for the voter registration that will start on February 12, 2024?

7. How many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in New Zealand were displaced recently?

8. What university in Cebu will host the Tsinoy 2024 International Conference, which will take place on Jan. 27-28 with the theme “Regional and Transnational Connections of the Chinese in the Philippines”?

9. When will the application for the 2024 Bar examinations start?

10. How many out-of-town contingents are joining the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Jan. 21?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor