SUNSTAR QUIZ: January 22, 2024

Here are the questions published on January 22, 2024:

1. Which political clan from Bogo City in northern Cebu recently joined One Cebu, the political party led by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia?

2. How much did the lone winner of the 6/49 Lotto jackpot prize win as announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office?

3. Who was crowned Miss Cebu 2024?

4. Which city in Mindanao will be holding a plebiscite on March 9, 2024 to decide on the proposal to add three more barangays in its jurisdiction?

5. Who is the Philippine senator who was acquitted of plunder charges but convicted of bribery in connection with the pork barrel scam?

6. From P100, how much will the Pag-Ibig collect as monthly savings rate from its members starting February 2024?

7. Which Cabinet official got dismayed by a Chinese foreign ministry official for “insulting” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after Marcos Jr. congratulated Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-Te?

8. What song won the grand prize in the 42nd Cebu Pop Music Festival Pop Love Song Category?

9. How many devotees joined this year’s Walk with Mary procession?

10. Which image of a beloved saint joined this year’s seaborne procession for the first time?

