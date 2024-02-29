SUNSTAR QUIZ: January 29, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on January 29, 2024:

1. When is the new deadline for the consolidation of traditional jeepneys?

2. Who is the government official behind the people’s initiative for Charter change, according to Senator Imee Marcos?

3. Which province in Mindanao was declared under a state of calamity due to the damage caused the shear line, which has affected at least 63,337 families?

4. How much will the indigent senior citizens who are beneficiaries of the Social Pension program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) receive as monthly pension starting February 2024?

5. In which country is Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama currently spending his leave of absence?

6. Who is the religious leader who has refused to appear at the Senate inquiry on alleged abuses he committed against former members of his church?

7. How many cases of rabies in the country have been recorded by the Department of Health from January 1 to 13, 2024?

8. From which river in barangay Labangon, Cebu City were over a hundreds tons of garbage collected during a clean-up activity?

9. Who is the senator who has expressed disbelief over the five major lotto games by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office won since December 2023, which amounts to a total jackpot prize of more than P2.4 billion?

10. How many contingents joined the local category of Sinulog sa Carmen 2024’s Grand Ritual Showdown?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor