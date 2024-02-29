SUNSTAR QUIZ: January 8, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on January 8, 2024:

1. How many vacant sees does the Philippines have following the death of Pagadian Bishop Ronald Lunas last January 2, 2024?

2. According to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who did not want to join the Sinulog 2024 grand ritual showdown in South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, 2024?

3. How much is the Lapu-Lapu City Government setting aside for its participation in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan?

4. What hotel in Cebu has been recognized for Best Hospitality Architectural Design (Asia) in the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final?

5. Who is the Cebu City Police Office deputy city director for operations who has reminded Santo Niño devotees not to bring large bags when they attend the novena masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño?

6. Which cities are working together to solve the unending traffic problem at the South Road Properties (SRP) and Barangay Bulacao?

7. How much is Elmer Francisco, owner of Francisco Motors, selling the first 1,000 units of his “traditional-looking” e-jeepneys?

8. What is the new name of the Cebu City Transportation Office as proposed by Mayor Michael Rama?

9. Which provinces in Western Visayas have been struck by a massive blackout since January 2, 2024?

10. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, which province in the country had the most number of poor people, as of the first semester of 2023?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor