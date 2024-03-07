SUNSTAR QUIZ: March 4, 2024

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on March 4, 2024:

1. Under Republic Act (RA) 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarians Act of 2016, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Feb. 26, 2024, how much should a Filipino receive as cash gift upon reaching 80 years old?

2. What position is former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña eyeing if he runs again?

3. Who is the manager of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants axed from his post?

4. What is the name of the songwriting competition celebrating the life, teachings and values of Venerable Teofilo “Lolong” Camomot that had its finals night on March 3, 2024?

5. How much will the Australian government invest in the Philippines to support the reform and improvement of the country’s justice system?

6. Who is the former spokesperson of the government’s anti-insurgency task force that has been found guilty of indirect contempt for accusing Regional Trial Court of Manila Branch 19 Judge Marlo A. Magdoza-Malagar of being a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army?

7. How many fire incidents have been recorded in Cebu City since the start of 2024?

8. In which town in Cebu were the small sardines locally known as “malalangsi” found beaching on Thursday, February 29, 2024?

9. What kind of notice has the International Criminal Police issued against former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.?

10. With the plan to build a 67.5-kilometer underground passenger railway line or subway system under the Metro Cebu Urban Transport Master Plan of the Department of Transportation, Carcar City in the south will be connected to which city in the north?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 – Poor