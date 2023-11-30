SUNSTAR QUIZ: November 13, 2023

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on November 13, 2023:

1. Who is the legal counsel of former Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) directors Cecilia Adlawan, Augustus Pe Jr. and Ralph Sevilla, who were fired from the MCWD board by then mayor Edgardo Labella in 2019?

2. How many winning candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have been disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) due to premature campaigning and vote buying?

3. According to Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte, why did she give up pursuing the allocation of confidential and intelligence funds for her office? Cite the specific adjective she used to describe the issue.

4. By how many percent did the Philippine economy grow in the third quarter of the year (July to September 2023), according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)?

5. Who is the newly appointed general manager and chief executive office of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA)?

6. Which town in Cebu Province has been experiencing five to 12 hours of power outage, prompting Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to urge the Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco II) to solve the problem?

7. What date will Bonifacio Day be celebrated this year?

8. With what country did the Philippines (through President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.) recently sign "key agreements on security, defense, maritime cooperation, mining and tourism industries," in order to sustain their "vigorous bilateral relationship"?

9. How many children from Cebu's public schools will get free rice porridge under the Cebu Provincial Government's supplementary feeding program?

10. What is the name of the radio broadcaster who was shot dead while on live broadcast in his home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental on November 5, 2023?

