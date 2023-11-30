SUNSTAR QUIZ: November 20, 2023

READY to test your knowledge on current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on November 20, 2023:

1. What is the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Sarangani province in Davao Occidental on Friday afternoon, November 17, 2023?

2. Who is the chairman of the Sub-Committee on Geographical Boundaries of the Ad Hoc Committee of the "Sugbuswak," the proposal to divide the Archdiocese of Cebu into three dioceses?

3. What place did former President Rodrigo Duterte say he would rather go after the court issued him a subpoena in relation to the criminal charges filed against him by ACT Teachers' partylist Representative France Castro?

4. How many years did former senator Leila de Lima spend in jail due to charged filed against her in connection with her alleged involvement in the spread of illegal drugs in the country?

5. With what country did the Philippines recently sign the "Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy," in line the Philippines' aim to have "affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply"?

6. How much did the Department of Budget and Management allot for the year-end bonuses of all civilian personnel in the government?

7. When will the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) hold its transport strike and protest to show its opposition to the December 31, 2023 deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) consolidation under the National Government's PUV Modernization Program?

8. According to Pag-Ibig Fund, how much in cash loans was it able to disburse in the last 10 months?

9. What program has been launched anew by the Cebu City Police Office in the city's barangays to enforce discipline among residents?

10. Who is the police officer who was shot dead by two drug suspects during a buy-bust in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on November 15, 2023?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor