SUNSTAR QUIZ: November 27, 2023

Here are the questions published on November 27, 2023:

1. How much did a homemaker from Cebu take home as prize for winning the Oct. 25 Mega Lotto 6/45 draw?

2. Which government agency was denied its request of confidential and intelligence fund (CIF) worth P300 million during the plenary deliberations on the proposed 2024 national budget on November 21, 2023?

3. Aside from making it to the Top 10, what other awards did Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee win in this year’s Miss Universe pageant?

4. How many households in Central Visayas are set to graduate from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)?

5. Who is the Cebu City Councilor who proposed that the start of next year’s Sinulog ritual showdown and street dancing be moved from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.?

6. Which barangay in Cebu City was hit by fire in the early morning of November 23, 2023 that claimed the lives of four children?

7. How many Filipino seafarers were held hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in a hijacked Israel-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea?

8. To which two countries was an immigration consultancy firm in Pasay City sending aspiring overseas Filipino workers for bogus jobs?

9. What was the passing rate of Analiza Mabini, the fifth placer of the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination?

10. Who is the Chief Executive Officer of ChatGPTmaker OpenAI who had already been ousted but is now set to return to the company, following days of power struggle?

