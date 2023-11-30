SUNSTAR QUIZ: November 6, 2023

SUNSTAR Cebu has relaunched its SunStar Quiz on November 6, 2023. This quiz section is available every Monday on SunStar Cebu newspaper. Answers to the questions can be viewed every Tuesday on SunStar Cebu newspaper’s Opinion section.

Now, why not test your knowledge about current events? Use our website to find the answers. Just search for it using the Search Icon, which is located on the top right portion of the website page.

Here are the questions published on November 6, 2023:

1. Who is the new Department of Agriculture Secretary?

2. Under which program of the Cebu Provincial Government can indigent Cebuanos buy rice at P20 per kilo?

3. According to a study conducted by the New Jersey-based science organization Climate Central in 2019, which barangay in Cebu City could be submerged by 2050 due to the continued rise in sea levels?

4. What's the total number of passengers that departed and arrived at Cebu's piers and ports from October 27 to 31, 2023, in time for the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day?

5. What year was the coral stone chapel at the Calamba Cemetery in Cebu City built?

6. Which island in Cebu will soon have a University of the Philippines-Cebu campus?

7. Who did Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama appoint as the new chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District?

8. How much is the Department of Budget and Management's (DBM) proposed budget for the National Health Insurance Program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in 2024?

9. What Korean bank has signed an agreement with the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) for the potential funding of the 15-kilometer Samar Pacific Coastal Road 2 Project in Northern Samar?

10. What city in the Philippines has been recognized as a United Nations Educations, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Creative City of Gastronomy?

***

RATING:

9-10 -- Excellent

7-8 -- Very Good

5-6 -- Satisfactory

3-4 -- Fair

1-2 -- Poor