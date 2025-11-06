SunStarBayanihan aims to bridge those who need help and those who can give it

RESILIENCE. The word resurfaces almost every year — often around the last quarter — when another storm barrels through the Visayas. Cebu has endured its share of destruction, from Super Typhoon Odette in 2021 to Typhoon Tino this November 2025.

But what if help could move faster, reach farther and connect more people in real time?

That’s the goal of #SunStarBayanihan, SunStar Cebu’s initiative to bridge those who need help and those who are ready to give it. It’s a community-centric campaign for coordination, storytelling and action.

Through video reports, live updates, 24/7 live communications web desk, and a network of volunteers and partner organizations, #SunStarBayanihan aims to keep communities informed, connected and cared for — from disaster response to recovery.

The SunStar Building on P. Del Rosario St., Cebu City now serves as the first drop-off point for relief goods, marking the start of this long-term effort to rebuild together.

Here’s how you can make your help count:

Ready-to-eat food – Canned goods, biscuits and easy-open packs sustain families who have no means to cook. Choose items with long shelf lives and minimal preparation.

Drinking water – Clean water is among the first to run out after floods. Bring bottled water or water purification tablets to help prevent disease.

Clothes and blankets – Many evacuees flee their homes with only the clothes they wear. Clean, dry clothing and blankets provide warmth and dignity.

Baby and hygiene essentials – Diapers, baby formula, sanitary pads and soap are often overlooked but crucial for mothers and children in evacuation centers.

Medicines and first aid – Paracetamol, antiseptics, bandages and basic cold and cough medicine are lifesavers when access to clinics is limited.

Shelter materials – Tarps, ropes and sleeping mats help families set up temporary shelter as they begin to rebuild.

There will be time to ask questions and hold discussions later. For now, the call is simple: help where you can, however you can. Because while resilience shows strength, bayanihan shows heart. (LQ3)