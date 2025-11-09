SunStarBayanihan gathers relief goods, links donors for typhoon Tino aid

NATIONAL multimedia news and content provider SunStar Philippines has opened its #SunStarBayanihan drop-off center to collect relief goods at its SunStar Cebu building for families affected by typhoon Tino across Cebu and neighboring provinces.

Located at SunStar Publishing Inc., P. del Rosario St., Cebu City, SunStar Cebu welcomes donations such as bottled water, canned goods, instant noodles, rice, toiletries and blankets.

Aside from serving as a collection hub, #SunStarBayanihan also connects those who want to donate directly with verified community drives and volunteer networks through its social media platforms.

The campaign forms part of SunStar’s continuing civic initiative to bridge help between donors and disaster-stricken communities. Other ongoing efforts include the publication of verified relief information, lists of free legal and medical services and updates on available shelters and charging stations across Cebu.

For those outside Cebu who wish to help, cash donations may be sent through:

Metrobank – SunStar Publishing Inc.

Account Number: 330-3-33090241-9

Swift Code: MBTCPHMM

Donors are asked to email proof of payment to sunstarphils@gmail.com with the subject DONATION FOR TINO, including their full name for acknowledgment. / LQ3 S