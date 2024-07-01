Super Health Center ‘boosts’ access to health services

CEBU City residents now have greater access to a variety of health services, including X-rays and ultrasounds, following the opening of the City Government’s Super Family Health Center in Barangay Apas on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas Director Jaime Bernadas said the Super Family Health Center offers a comprehensive primary care package, which includes services from doctors, nurses and medical technologists, as well as access to an X-ray or radiology unit, ultrasound services, a pharmacy, and a supply room.

“Right here at our health center, the needs of patients and doctors can be addressed,” Bernadas said in Cebuano, during the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility on Monday.

The family health center, costing over P13 million, was completed two years ago; however, the opening and operation had been delayed due to issues such as the lack of an occupancy permit.

The Cebu City Super Family Health Center, the first of its kind to be completed and operated in Central Visayas, aims to address the medical needs of residents in the city’s northern barangays.

In his speech, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed gratitude to the DOH, contractor Gonzalodo Enterprises, Chong Hua Hospital, and the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for their equipment contributions to the family health center.

He then announced that an extension of the Barangay Guba Medical Center would also become operational within two weeks.

He added that he plans to inspect other non-operational facilities at the CCMC.

Meanwhile, Bernadas shared that the DOH plans to eventually upgrade all rural health units to super health centers, which will prioritize key programs such as complete immunization, prenatal care to reduce maternal mortality, nutrition, disease prevention, and road accident prevention.

“Kompleto, libre sad atong mga tambal kay ngano man? Ang gobyerno nag-invest ug dakong kwarta. Ang gobyerno nipalit og tambal para ipanghatag...target population,” he said.

(Our medicines are complete, and they are also given for free. Why? The government invested a large amount of money. The government purchased medicine to distribute to the target population.)

Several homeowners and various community leaders, including Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros attended the opening of the Super Family Health Center. / Eva Joy Bugas, UP Cebu Intern and Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban Intern