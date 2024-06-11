‘Super’ health center to open in Apas

THE Cebu City Government is set to open the Super Family Health Center in Barangay Apas on June 28, 2024, to serve the medical needs of its constituents in the city’s north district.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who led the inspection on Tuesday, June 11, said the contractor told him the medical facility was completed two years ago. However, due to problems such as the lack of an occupancy permit, its operation has been delayed.

Garcia then ordered the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) and the project’s contractor to expedite the processing of the permit from the Office of the Building Official.

Garcia said he expects the occupancy permit to be issued within the week, as this will be the basis for the installation of utilities such as electricity and water.

“By the end of the month, this has to be operational. We are grateful to the Department of Health for turning over the facility this year,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

The DOH spent P14.9 million to build the health facility inside a city-owned property.

Garcia said the City Government through the CHD will handle its daily operation.

For technical expertise and the types of equipment needed, the CHD will coordinate with the DOH Central Visayas, Garcia said.

Miguel Ferson of the DOH Central Visayas said that once operational, the facility will be the first “Super Health Center” in the region.

CHD chief Daisy Villa said starting June 28, the facility will offer basic services, while

x-ray machines and other equipment will be installed in the coming months.

She added that they will have the facility accredited by PhilHealth such as the birthing section for pregnant women.

Cebu City will have two other upcoming “Super Health Centers” located in Barangay Labangon and Basak San Nicholas, respectively.

“The one in Basak San Nicolas is still under negotiation. For Labangon, we will prioritize the building permit. The area has been identified and construction is about to begin,” Villa said in Cebuano. / EHP