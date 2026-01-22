Super Luzio: Luzio Franco C. Quibranza turns 1

It feels like it was just yesterday that I was staring at my screen, trying to find the right words to capture how meaningful and beautiful Luzio Franco C. Quibranza’s intimate baptism was. That was only May of last year.
Today, I find myself speechless yet again — this time in awe of how quickly time has flown. That godchild of mine is now a little over a year old, having celebrated his first birthday just over a month ago.
On a drizzly Sunday, parents Febe and Luis hosted an intimate yet spirited celebration for their darling firstborn. The afternoon with “Super Luzio” was a fun-filled one for the books, decorated with playful nods to the timeless pop-culture world of Super Mario.
Games and activities hosted by father Luis kept the energy high and the guests engaged throughout the afternoon. Staying true to the theme, one game had guests searching for hidden stars, while another involved jumping and “breaking” boxes to reveal prizes — straight out of the classic video game. There was also a race-car play area inspired by Mario Kart, alongside a coffee booth, a make-your-own-souvenir station, and a generous spread of heavy snacks.
By day’s end, “Super Luzio” felt less like a party theme and more like a snapshot of who Luzio already is — a curious, joyful little boy, full of life and personality. The celebration reflected a year made up of small, everyday wonders — like his go-to word, “Bang,” which somehow means both balls (his favorite toy, perhaps inspired by watching his parents play pickleball) and books, his constant companion during nighttime reading.
It was a simple, heartfelt afternoon that reminded everyone present just how quickly this season passes — and how special it is to witness a child growing up surrounded by love, laughter and stories, one “Bang” at a time.