Super Luzio: Luzio Franco C. Quibranza turns 1

It feels like it was just yesterday that I was staring at my screen, trying to find the right words to capture how meaningful and beautiful Luzio Franco C. Quibranza’s intimate baptism was. That was only May of last year.

Today, I find myself speechless yet again — this time in awe of how quickly time has flown. That godchild of mine is now a little over a year old, having celebrated his first birthday just over a month ago.