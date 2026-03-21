Super Mario Galaxy Movie heads to PH cinemas

MARIO and Luigi are heading to space in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on April 4, 2026.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day return as the iconic brothers, joined by new characters including Yoshi, voiced by Donald Glover, and Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson.

Returning cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The film follows Mario and Luigi as they embark on a cosmic adventure to rescue Rosalina from Bowser Jr., with familiar allies joining the journey.

Fans can also expect appearances from other characters such as Pikmin, R.O.B. and Birdo, along with new settings like Prehistoric Falls and Honeyhive Galaxy.

Tickets are now available through local cinemas and official platforms. / PR