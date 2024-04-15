Super Martin lifts Sibonga in Cabaron Cup

JAMES Martin channeled his inner LeBron James and torched Alcantara for 44 points as Sibonga bagged their first win, 113-105, in the Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-town basketball tournament at the Moalboal Covered Court on April 13, 2024.

Martin single-handedly kept Sibonga in the first quarter, dropping an impressive 15 points to stay within striking distance against Alcantara, 34-31.

In the second period, Sibonga turned to Ehman Janson Suarez, who had 12 points as Martin was limited to two, as Sibonga trailed 65-57 at the break.

In the third quarter, Alcantara, which only had seven players, couldn’t find an answer and Martin toyed with their defense, dropping 16 points as Sibonga began to chip away the lead before moving ahead in the fourth for Sibonga’s first win in four matches.

Suarez had 32 points, while CJ Ypanto and Rutchien Libato had 27 and 24 points for Alcantara. JC Ypanto added 20 points including six threes for Alcantara (0-4), which once again failed to sustain its lead due to a lack of manpower.

On the other hand, Aloguinsan moved to second in Group A with a 105-81 win over Ronda (1-3). Andre Caminos had another solid night, scoring 21 points as Aloguinsan led from start to finish. / PR